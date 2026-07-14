Both sides must have patience, ready to resolve Bhojshala dispute: SC

Asking both Hindu and Muslim sides to have patience as Bhojshala is a sensitive matter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was ready to hear the matter on a day-to-day basis and resolve the issue.

The top court was hearing a batch of appeals challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which said the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna said it has to be very careful about every expression used "These are very sensitive matters. What is being said in court can unnecessarily create controversies or send wrong impression. We have to be very careful about every expression used.

"This is the first time that the issue relating to the interim arrangement is coming before us. The high court's order and the helplessness of the State in maintaining law and order are also being taken note of. Our view is that whatever arrangement is presently in place, the matter can be listed before an appropriate bench within 10 to 15 days," the CJI observer orally.

Earlier on Monday the bench was urged by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Muslim appellants, that the pleas needed to be heard on an urgent basis.

The CJI had asked the counsel for the appellants to remove defects from the petitions and assured them that they will be listed for hearing before a bench soon.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It simultaneously quashed a decades-old ASI order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.