close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bridge collapse: Will recover money from construction firm, says Tejashwi

Under fire over the Khagaria-Bhagalpur bridge collapse, the Bihar government on Tuesday asserted that the construction company concerned will be made to reverse the payment

IANS Patna
Bihar bridge collapse

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Under fire over the Khagaria-Bhagalpur bridge collapse, the Bihar government on Tuesday asserted that the construction company concerned will be made to reverse the payment.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is also holding the portfolio of road construction ministry, clarified that the state will recover the money from the construction company after the mishap.

"We have served a notice to the construction company and recovered the money from it. The bank deposit will also be seized once the reply from their side comes. The Bihar government has already initiated an inquiry into the matter. IIT Roorkee has also been roped in for investigation. Once the report is out, strongest possible action would be taken against the company and the engineers involved," Yadav said.

"It is a dream project of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and we will construct a new bridge in a time-bound manner," he stated.

"When I was the leader of opposition last year, I raised this point in the Vidhan Sabha. At that time, the then road construction minister Nitin Navin had given the responsibility to IIT Roorkee to investigate the bridge. So, we are waiting for the report," he said.

"We have served the notice to the construction company and sought its reply in 15 days. After that, the Bihar government will take action against it," he said.

Also Read

Bihar bridge collapse: Construction firm's guard missing, feared dead

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Bihar bridge collapse: PIL in Patna High Court seeking independent probe

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Coromandel Express accident: Over 100 bodies remain unclaimed after search

Cyclone to form in next 24 hours over Arabian sea to affect in Kerala: IMD

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes youngest Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge'

Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest ever' LSD seizure: NCB

'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants: K'taka CM

According to sources, the Bihar government is preparing to impose a fine on the company to the tune of Rs 600 crore and also seize the bank deposit of Rs 200 crore.

Reacting to the BJP leaders' demand for a CBI probe, Tejashwi took a dig at them saying that CBI officials are not engineers so how can they investigate the civil work of the bridge.

"After the first collapse of the bridge, we did the review meeting and gave clear directions to the construction company for the construction," Yadav said.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar said: "The bridge was weak right from the beginning and hence it collapsed. Our government is sensitive to this issue and will take strong action against the culprits."

"As soon as our chief minister learnt about the bridge, he directed the officials to go on the spot and take action against the accused. The deputy CM and department secretary had briefed the media persons the same day," Chaudhary said.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Tejashwi Yadav

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon