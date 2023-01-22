JUST IN
Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP
Mumbai's air quality index in 'poor' category, Delhi at 'very poor'
343 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.5 lakh crore
India records 140 new coronavirus cases, active tally climbs to 1,960
Centre blocks BBC documentary on Gujarat riots from airing in India
Bihar: Amit Shah to attend BJP farmers' convention in Patna next month
Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly to begin on February 3
Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far
We want to partner in building base for defence industries in India: France
Leela Palace cheat impersonates UAE royalty, dupes hotel of over Rs 20 lakh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wrestling Federation's general council meeting in Ayodhya called off

The ministry Saturday said it has directed the WFI to suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect

Topics
WFI | Ayodhya | Indian sports

Press Trust of India  |  Ayodhya 

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks with the media regarding recent allegations of sexual harassment against him, in Gonda district | PTI photo

The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council meeting, scheduled here for Sunday, was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.

The ministry Saturday said it has directed the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities with immediate effect", including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, the federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's stronghold.

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictatory by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The ministry on Saturday also suspended WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the grapplers' allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body's chief.

It had decided to suspend Tomar, "with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI".

On Friday, Sharan's son Prateek had said that his father will issue a statement on allegations of sexual harassment against him after the sports body's meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on WFI

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU