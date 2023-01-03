JUST IN
Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered
Shallow fog witnessed in Delhi today, cold wave to return on weekend
Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal
Terror has no place in civilized society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks
27 Indians abroad to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year
Indian Army organises plantation drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
JP Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers in Vaishali today
AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner today over Kanjhawala incident
Delhi woman dragged by car wasn't alone, another girl was with her: Police
Our govt completely miscalculated: Rahul Gandhi on India-China border row
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Science should be empowered with women's participation: PM Modi at ISC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur; a fire arm recovered

On Monday, the force had recovered a drone, with about 1 kg of suspected heroin, that was shot by its troops in Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector on December 31.

Topics
Terrorism | Gurdaspur corridor | BSF jawan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Chandigarh 

BSF
Border Security Force (BSF) . PTI

An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The infiltration bid was detected around 8 am and a fire arm has been recovered from the intruder.

"At about 0830 hours, BSF troops of border post Channa in Gurdaspur sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of the fence. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by the troops," a BSF spokesperson said.

This is the first in incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder has been killed at the border.

Last year, the BSF killed two infiltrators and apprehended 23 Pakistanis along the 553-km-long India-Pakistan international border that falls in Punjab.

On Monday, the force had recovered a drone, with about 1 kg of suspected heroin, that was shot by its troops in Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector on December 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Terrorism

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU