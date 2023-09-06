Cabinet approves Rs 1,100 cr for industrial dev scheme for HP, Uttarakhand

The cabinet on Wednesday approved additional allocation of over Rs 1,100 crore for the industrial development scheme, 2017 for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, sources said.

The additional fund was required to meet the liabilities under the scheme up to 2028-29. Under this scheme, the total financial outlay was Rs 131.90 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

The government provides different incentives under the scheme to companies for investment in these two states, they added.

The incentives include access to credit and insurance.

Also Read Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow G20: India brings food safety net programs to forefront more effectively Billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani set to attend G20 summit dinner G20 Summit: IndiGo notifies passengers about flight cancellations US Prez Biden to focus on progress on climate at G20 Summit: White House One Nation, One Election: Home Minister Shah, Meghwal to meet Kovind