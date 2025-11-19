Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Calcutta HC grants bail to former WB education board chief in job scam case

Calcutta HC grants bail to former WB education board chief in job scam case

His lawyers prayed for bail before the court as he has been in custody in the case for more than three years and all other accused in the case have already been granted bail by different courts

Calcutta High Court (Source/Wikimedia commons)

Calcutta High Court (Source/Wikimedia commons)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly in a school jobs scam case of the CBI.

His lawyers prayed for bail before the court as he has been in custody in the case for more than three years and all other accused in the case have already been granted bail by different courts. 

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh granted bail to Ganguly upon hearing the lawyers of the applicant and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI opposed the bail prayer, arguing that the witness deposition process was nearing completion in the case and that Ganguly should not be released at this stage.

 

All other accused in the case, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, secured bail in the CBI case pertaining to alleged illegalities in school jobs recruitment in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools.

Ganguly has already been granted bail by this high court in a case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

VVPAT not mandatory for local body polls, not feasible: EC to Bombay HC

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi releases 21st PM-Kisan instalment, 90 mn farmers to get support

Al Falah University

LIVE news: Al Falah group chaiman Jawed Siddiqui in ED custody for 13 days

Anmol Bishnoi

NIA arrests Anmol Bishnoi after gangster brought to India from US

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshows, inaugurates farming summit

Topics : West Bengal Job fraud Calcutta High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseChina 996 Work CulturePM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon