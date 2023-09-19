close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Working on using AI to reduce pendency of consumer cases: Ministry

The ministry also said the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has successfully resolved 854 cases during August, the highest disposal rate in the current year

AI, google, Artificial Intelligence

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said it is working on using artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the pendency of cases in various consumer courts in the country.
The ministry also said the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has successfully resolved 854 cases during August, the highest disposal rate in the current year.
This was possible due to proactive steps taken by the NCDRC, streamlined processes and advanced technology like E-daakhil, which helped resolve cases faster than ever before, it added.
"In furtherance of keeping the same momentum of disposal of cases, the Department has made filing of cases through E-daakhil in consumer commissions compulsory and soon going to launch the feature of VC (video conference) on E-daakhil," the ministry said in a statement.
As the scope of artificial intelligence is increasing rapidly, the ministry is "also working on using the AI facilities in reducing the pendency of cases in the National, State and District Consumer Commissions," it added.
The case filed in the Consumer Commissions will be analysed through AI and will generate the summary of the case and many more actions will be done through AI in resolving the case, the statement said.

Also Read

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

Time to start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

Nijjar killing: Khalistani activities over the years on Canadian soil

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for solder wires used in electronics

Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

UP eyes paddy procurement of Rs 15K crore in 2023-24 kharif season

Women's reservation bill will further strengthen Indian democracy: PM Modi

According to the ministry, NCDRC has significantly improved the disposal of consumer cases in the commission in 2023.
NCDRC and the Department of Consumer Affairs successfully resolved 854 consumer cases in August, whereas the filing of cases during the same period was 455, making it the highest disposal rate of 188 per cent this year, it said.
This achievement underscores the NCDRC's unwavering commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring prompt redressal of grievances, the ministry said.
Even the regular monitoring of consumer cases by the ministry and holding various one-day regional workshops in Guwahati and Chandigarh helped expedite the process.
The ministry also conducted sector-specific brainstorming sessions on insurance and real estate to reduce the pendency in the consumer commissions.
State-specific meetings in various states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra and Kerala were also held, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence consumer Technology

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon