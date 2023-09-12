Confirmation

Justin Trudeau's G20 visit: Plane troubles, diplomatic tension, & backlash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India was marred by a plane troubles, diplomatic tensions, and domestic criticism

Modi, Justin Trudeau

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to the G20 Summit in New Delhi was extended by a night after the official aircraft could not takeoff on the designated time due to technical issues. Stranded for an additional night in New Delhi, Trudeau chose to stay in his hotel room while the aircraft was fixed or an alternative travel plan was made. This and other incidents have drawn backlash from Canada over Trudeau's entire G20 trip to India.
 
Trudeau's plane glitch in New Delhi
 
Canada's official aircraft, Airbus A310 is around 30 years old, and this is not the first time it has faced issues. According to a report by the Economic Times, a similar malfunction occurred in 2018, delaying Trudeau's travel plans to Delhi.
 
Initially, the Canadian armed forces had stated that an immediate repair would not be possible, and a backup aircraft was being prepared. However, according to ANI, authorities confirmed the issue to be resolved and the delegation is expected to depart on Tuesday afternoon.
 
Justin Trudeau also opted to stay in his hotel room instead of planning any official engagements. 
 
Diplomatic tensions over Khalistan issue
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed a full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.
 
However, Trudeau's visit was overshadowed by criticism regarding alleged pro-Khalistan activities in Canada. PM Modi expressed "strong concerns" about "anti-India activities" by extremist elements in Canada.
 
There has been some deterioration between India and Canada's relations, as Ottawa paused discussion on the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) with New Delhi prior to the G20 Summit, according to a report by Reuters.
 
Protests by Canada's Sikh population, particularly regarding the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, further complicate the situation.
 
PM Trudeau acknowledged these discussions with Modi on issues of Punjab separatists and Indian interference in Canadian affairs.
 
When asked about India's concerns over the increasing activities of the Khalistani elements in Canada by the media, Trudeau said that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada.
 
The Canadian PM stated, "Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us."
 
"At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada," Trudeau added.
 
 
Trudeau's domestic backlash
 
Back in Canada, Trudeau's travel delays spark a debate on the country's infrastructure, particularly its ageing Airbus A310 planes. These planes, dating back to the 1980s, require refuelling stops during long trips, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
 
Leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, took the opportunity to criticise the PM. On his official X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, "Now Trudeau gets to experience the same flight delays he has imposed on Canadians through his mismanagement of federal airports."
 
Moreover, the Canadian press criticised the reception the Prime Minister received in New Delhi with The Toronto Sun, a newspaper in Canada, publishing a front-page headline "This Way Out", which shows Modi gesturing for Trudeau to move ahead after a handshake at Raj Ghat.
It was also highlighted in the Canadian press that Modi did not extend a customary welcome note to Trudeau as he had done for other heads of state.
 
Reportedly, the same Canadian newspaper mentioned that Trudeau skipped Modi's leaders' dinner the night before and also missed the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance.
 
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Justin Trudeau Narendra Modi G20 G20 summit G20 nations G20 economies Justin Trudeau India visit Justin Trudeau in India Justin Trudeau's India visit PM Justin Trudeau India-Canada

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

