Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for solder wires used in electronics

The government has issued mandatory quality norms for solder wires, used in electronics and engineering industry, to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of these goods.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on September 18.

Items under Flux Cored Solder Wire (Quality Control) Order, 2023 cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

These orders will come into force with effect from six months from the date of publication of this notification, the DPIIT said on Tuesday.

Soldering is a critical process where quality of flux cored solder wire is of paramount importance as any failure will impact quality and safety of the products soldered particularly in electronic and automobile industry.

"The implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) for this product is crucial not only for the safety of consumers, but will also improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country and curb imports of sub-standard products into India," it added.

Also Read Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era South Dakota Guv Noem's veto of cryptocurrency regulations upheld Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman Samsung launches new OLED TV with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur UP eyes paddy procurement of Rs 15K crore in 2023-24 kharif season Women's reservation bill will further strengthen Indian democracy: PM Modi PM Modi creates his WhatsApp Channels, says 'Let's stay connected' Congress plans 5-day yatra to demand national status for ERCP in Rajasthan

Till now, BIS certification rules were not applicable on these products.

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times of the value of goods or articles.

According to the notification, to support domestic micro and small industries, relaxations have been granted in terms of the timeline for implementing the QCO.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said.

Mandatory QCOs help curb import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices, and ensure safety and well-being of consumers, as well as the environment.

These initiatives, coupled with development of testing labs, product manuals, accreditation of test labs would aid the development of a quality ecosystem in the country.

"The objective of notifying the QCOs is to enhance quality of the domestically manufactured products, curb the imports of sub-standard products into India, prevention of unfair trade practices, protection of human, animal or plant health and safety of the environment," it said.

Earlier, such orders have been issued for several goods such as smart meters, welding rods and electrodes, cookware and utensils, fire extinguishers, electric ceiling fans and domestic gas stoves.

"DPIIT, in continuous consultation with BIS, and stakeholders has been identifying key products for requiring implementation of QCO. This has led to the initiation of development of 60 new QCOs covering 318 product standards," the department added.