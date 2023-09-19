close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for solder wires used in electronics

A notification in this regard was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on September 18

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has issued mandatory quality norms for solder wires, used in electronics and engineering industry, to curb the import of sub-standard goods and boost domestic manufacturing of these goods.
A notification in this regard was issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on September 18.
Items under Flux Cored Solder Wire (Quality Control) Order, 2023 cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.
These orders will come into force with effect from six months from the date of publication of this notification, the DPIIT said on Tuesday.
Soldering is a critical process where quality of flux cored solder wire is of paramount importance as any failure will impact quality and safety of the products soldered particularly in electronic and automobile industry.
"The implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) for this product is crucial not only for the safety of consumers, but will also improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country and curb imports of sub-standard products into India," it added.

Also Read

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

South Dakota Guv Noem's veto of cryptocurrency regulations upheld

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

Samsung launches new OLED TV with Neural Quantum Processor 4K in India

Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

UP eyes paddy procurement of Rs 15K crore in 2023-24 kharif season

Women's reservation bill will further strengthen Indian democracy: PM Modi

PM Modi creates his WhatsApp Channels, says 'Let's stay connected'

Congress plans 5-day yatra to demand national status for ERCP in Rajasthan

Till now, BIS certification rules were not applicable on these products.
Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.
In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times of the value of goods or articles.
According to the notification, to support domestic micro and small industries, relaxations have been granted in terms of the timeline for implementing the QCO.
Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.
These initiatives, coupled with developing quality testing labs and product manuals, would help build a quality ecosystem in the country, it said.
Mandatory QCOs help curb import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices, and ensure safety and well-being of consumers, as well as the environment.
These initiatives, coupled with development of testing labs, product manuals, accreditation of test labs would aid the development of a quality ecosystem in the country.
"The objective of notifying the QCOs is to enhance quality of the domestically manufactured products, curb the imports of sub-standard products into India, prevention of unfair trade practices, protection of human, animal or plant health and safety of the environment," it said.
Earlier, such orders have been issued for several goods such as smart meters, welding rods and electrodes, cookware and utensils, fire extinguishers, electric ceiling fans and domestic gas stoves.
"DPIIT, in continuous consultation with BIS, and stakeholders has been identifying key products for requiring implementation of QCO. This has led to the initiation of development of 60 new QCOs covering 318 product standards," the department added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Regulations Electronics manufacturing

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon