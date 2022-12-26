Mumbai court remands Chanda, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody

-
A CBI court here on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case.
The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.
All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:26 IST
