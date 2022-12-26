Mumbai court remands Chanda, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody

JUST IN
Dense fog, cold wave grip swathes of north, northwest India, says IMD
Business Standard

A CBI court remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28 in connection with a loan fraud case

Topics
Chanda Kochhar | Deepak Kochhar | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Chanda Kochhar
Chanda Kochhar

A CBI court here on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session. Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning.

All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:26 IST

