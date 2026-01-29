Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI raids multiple locations in Kolkata over ₹1,000 crore bank fraud

CBI raids multiple locations in Kolkata over ₹1,000 crore bank fraud

The searches are being carried out in several locations, including Alipore, in connection with a case of large-scale bank fraud involving a public sector lender

CBI

The searches are underway simultaneously at the offices and residences of the promoters of a Kolkata-based finance company.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday launched search operations at multiple locations here in connection with its probe into an alleged bank fraud involving around Rs 1,000 crore, an official said.

The searches are underway simultaneously at the offices and residences of the promoters of a Kolkata-based finance company, he said.

Additional central forces have been deployed at the sites where raids are going on, he said.

"The searches are being carried out in several locations, including Alipore, in connection with a case of large-scale bank fraud involving a public sector lender," a CBI official said.

The bank had accused an East Kolkata-based finance company of siphoning off funds under the guise of availing loans, following which the central agency initiated a probe.

 

Also Read

WoW Momo

Wow! Momo announces compensation after 3 die in Kolkata warehouse fire

Fire

Kolkata fire: Factory owner held; ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for victims' families

Vijay, TVK

Karur stampede: Vijay appears before CBI for second round of questioning

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Delhi Speaker says Sikh guru remark video not doctored, CBI probe ordered

Enforcement Directorate, ED

I-Pac raids in Kolkata: Incident reflects a shocking pattern, ED tells SC

The CBI official said the alleged diversion of funds took place between 2014 and 2020.

The main allegations are against the two directors of the finance company and one of its associate firms, he said.

The two entities had approached the public sector bank for loans and submitted documents in support of their applications.

As per the bank's complaint, one of the companies initially availed of an advance of Rs 730.82 crore, while the associate firm took a loan amounting to Rs 260.20 crore, the CBI official said.

Additional loans were also sanctioned in phases. However, the bank alleged that both companies were violating the loan agreement and defaulted on the timely repayment of instalments.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the CBI alleged that the two companies had also taken loans worth several thousand crores of rupees from at least six other banks, a significant portion of which was not repaid.

In 2023, two senior officials of the public sector bank concerned lodged a formal complaint with the CBI in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore fraud.

The CBI later registered a case against the two companies and their promoters, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to issue directions for welfare measures of domestic helps

Special Breaking News

SC stays implementation of new UGC norms; 2012 regulations to continue

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours; Shah, Gadkari attend funeral

Plane Crash, Aircraft Crash, Crash, Ajit Pawar crash, Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box recovered from Learjet 45 aircraft

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality stays toxic as smog persists; IMD forecasts cloudy skies

Topics : CBI CBI raids Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance