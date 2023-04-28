close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CCI has an assertive agenda against cartels: Chief Sangeeta Verma

According to her, the CCI so far has received 1200 cases regarding abuse of dominance across sectors like airlines, infrastructure, automobiles, real estate and digital space

Press Trust of India Kolkata
CCI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which replaced MRTP to usher in competitive and fair business practices in the country, has an assertive agenda against cartels, its chairperson Sangeeta Verma said on Friday.

She said that cartels are bad and a cartelised market does not allow honest business.

"The CCI has an assertive agenda against cartels. Cartels are bad for business and do not allow conduct of honest trade", Verma said at an event organised by MCCI here.

Verma said the competition law will continue to create necessary safeguards and its enforcement may be supplemented by a suitable legislative framework.

According to her, the CCI so far has received 1200 cases regarding abuse of dominance across sectors like airlines, infrastructure, automobiles, real estate and digital space.

The commission had already imposed a penalty on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

Also Read

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

New Zealand PM Ardern says China has become 'more assertive' in region

Govt extends tenure of Sangeeta Verma as CCI's acting Chairperson

Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order

Like Google, Apple may now be asked by CCI to change app store policy

PWD set to hire consultant for mega infra push of 1,400 km roads of Delhi

'Mann ki Baat' renewed people's interest in radio: Prasar Bharati CEO

Supreme Court grants bail to Hardik Patel in 2015 Patidar stir case

Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

Court likely to pass order on framing charges against Poonawala on Saturday

Verma said that the CCI is closely watching the digital space, adding that there is also a need to embrace new technologies to ensure an equal opportunity paradigm.

"The mandate before the CCI is to ensure that competition is fair and based on merit. The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, will make way for quicker resolution for the industry", she said.

Verma said as per the limitation period, the CCI has the discretion to admit any case of alleged unfair competition which are more than three years old provided that there is enough justification for the same.

The amended act has also brought down the time for approval of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) from 210 days to 150 days, after which deemed approval will be accorded.

The amended legislation also allows the commission to bring about guidelines for calibrating penalties, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CCI Cartel case Competition Commission of India

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

L&T Finance Q4 net up 46% to Rs 501 cr on higher loan sales, margin

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

'Mann ki Baat' renewed people's interest in radio: Prasar Bharati CEO

Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

Supreme Court grants bail to Hardik Patel in 2015 Patidar stir case

Supreme Court
2 min read

Sindhu, Prannoy make quarterfinals exits from Badminton Asia Championships

sindhu, PV, tennis
1 min read

Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon