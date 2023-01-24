JUST IN
Govt extends tenure of Sangeeta Verma as CCI's acting Chairperson
Aditya Birla group to invest in green energy as rivals make commitments
Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer sacks 245 workers, second job cut in 5 months
Crew made a judgement call, says Air India post internal investigation
DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for not reporting second peeing incident
BharatPe makes 3 hires for corporate governance, compliance, data security
Vistara expects to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan
Zomato rebranding, not shutting down 10-min delivery service: Official
Adani slips to 4, Bezos enters top 3 in world's richest people list
Edtechs' Budget wishlist: Lower taxes, higher funding, greater incentives
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Aditya Birla group to invest in green energy as rivals make commitments
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt extends tenure of Sangeeta Verma as CCI's acting Chairperson

Verma has been the acting Chairperson of the anti-trust regulator since October last year after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office as the full-time Chairperson

Topics
CCI | Competition Commission of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCI

The government has extended the tenure of Sangeeta Verma as the acting Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Verma has been the acting Chairperson of the anti-trust regulator since October last year after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office as the full-time Chairperson.

According to an official communication issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday, Verma shall act as the acting Chairperson ""until the date on which new Chairperson is appointed or till any further orders in this regard".

She is a member at the regulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CCI

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 18:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.