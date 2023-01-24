Govt extends tenure of Sangeeta Verma as CCI's acting Chairperson

The government has extended the tenure of Sangeeta Verma as the acting Chairperson of the (CCI).

Verma has been the acting Chairperson of the anti-trust regulator since October last year after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office as the full-time Chairperson.

According to an official communication issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday, Verma shall act as the acting Chairperson ""until the date on which new Chairperson is appointed or till any further orders in this regard".

She is a member at the regulator.

