Union Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan

The scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand's Khunti, will have a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore

union cabinet

Seventy-five communities have been categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). (Representative)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) to focus on 11 critical interventions through various ministries, Union minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday.
The scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand's Khunti, will have a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore. The Central share will be Rs 15,336 crore and states will contribute Rs 8,768 crore.
The nod to the scheme was given by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday night.
Seventy-five communities located in 18 states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).
These PVTGs continue to face vulnerability in social, economic and education sectors, the government noted. The PM-JANMAN will focus on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries, including the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
The Ministry of Ayush will set up Ayush Wellness Centre as per existing norms and Ayush facilities will be extended to PVTG habitations through mobile medical units.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will facilitate skill and vocational training in PVTG habitations, multi-purpose centres and hostels as per suitable skills of these communities.

Topics : central government Union Cabinet Adivasis tribal community

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

