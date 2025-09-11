Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre defers new exam guidelines for disabled students till Dec 31

Centre defers new exam guidelines for disabled students till Dec 31

The department said that in the meantime, it shall undertake wider and more extensive stakeholder consultations on the subject of examination guidelines

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has deferred the implementation of its recently issued revised guidelines for conducting competitive examinations for persons with disabilities (PwDs) until the year end, citing lack of preparedness among examining bodies and the immediate interest of candidates.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) clarified that all competitive public examinations notified until the end of this year may continue under the existing framework.

"In view of the likely lack of preparedness of examining bodies for introduction and application of technology for conduct of exams and keeping in mind both larger and immediate interest of the Divyangjan community, this is to state that all the competitive public examinations notified/ to be notified until and including December 31, 2025 may be conducted as per the system in vogue before issuing the said guidelines," the memorandum said.

 

However, candidates willing to use assistive technologies to attempt exams independently during this period may be "accommodated and encouraged by examining bodies to the reasonable extent possible," the memorandum said.

The department said that in the meantime, it shall undertake wider and more extensive stakeholder consultations on the subject of examination guidelines, including various examining bodies, divyang community and other stakeholders.

Also Read

TG CPGET 2025 results

TG CPGET 2025 results out: Check subject-wise scores, download rank card

Exam, National exam

Govt tightens rules on scribes for disabled candidates in competitive exams

NEET, NEET UG, Students

WBSSC assures SC no tainted candidates will be allowed in fresh SLST exams

GATE 2026 registration and exam details

GATE 2026 registration starts on Aug 28, check process, dates & more

RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out

RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out: View steps to download, exam dates & more

The clarification follows the government's last month's notification of comprehensive new guidelines under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Those rules had tightened provisions around the use of scribes, directing agencies like UPSC, SSC, and the National Testing Agency to create vetted scribe pools within two years, and phasing out the widely used "own scribe" system that authorities flagged for malpractice.

Instances of collusion between candidates and privately arranged scribes had raised concerns about fairness and transparency, prompting the ministry to stress a shift towards technology-driven solutions and supervised scribe pools.

Officials said the deferment is aimed at ensuring that examining bodies have adequate time to prepare for the technological transition while also safeguarding the interests of candidates appearing in the immediate examination cycle.

The DEPwD said it will hold wider consultations with stakeholders, including examining agencies and the disability community, before finalising the framework's implementation.

All ministries, departments, and agencies have been directed to strictly adhere to the revised timelines and ensure compliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Death toll in Nepal Gen Z agitation rises to 30

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Delhi court to rule on complaint against Sonia over voter list forgery

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Sister of slain RJD leader demands arrest of killers, warns of protest

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam today

Air India

Singapore-bound Air India passengers face tough time at Delhi airport

Topics : Entrance Exams Competitive exam Disability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon