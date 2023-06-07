close

Centre gives clearance to Delhi minister Atishi for official UK visit

The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has now been send to the economic affairs department for further approvals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Atishi

Atishi

Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has given clearance to city Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week.

The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has now been send to the economic affairs department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits.

While Atishi's lawyer said the clearance was given by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the counsel for the Centre said it was granted on Tuesday itself.

It was given yesterday. Political clearance was granted. No need for any direction, the lawyer told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said she is scheduled to travel to the UK from June 14 to 20.

In her petition, the AAP leader informed that she has been invited in her official capacity by the Cambridge University to speak at a conference on 'India at 100:Towards Becoming a Global Leader' to be held on June 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Marlena Delhi government AAP government

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

