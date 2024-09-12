Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre has made three-fold increase in budget for northeast: Kamlesh Paswan

Centre has made three-fold increase in budget for northeast: Kamlesh Paswan

The minister also said Arunachal Pradesh is a special place for him and joining the festival has allowed him to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Adi community

Kamlesh Paswan, BJP, Minister of State for Rural Development

Minister of State for Rural Development, Shri Kamlesh Paswan, inaugurated the Multipurpose School Auditorium at GHSS, Ruksin, East Siang | Credit: X/@MyGovArunachal

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan on Thursday said that the Centre has made a three-fold increase in the budget for the northeastern states to help the region catch up with the development in other parts of the country.
Paswan, the minister of state for rural development, participated in the Solung festival at Ruksin in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh and said the central government is committed to fast-track development projects in the northeastern states.
"Visible changes are taking place in areas of power, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, road and air connectivity, infrastructure, etc. We must make efforts to take central and state-sponsored schemes to poor people and deliver services to them, Paswan said.
 
The minister also said Arunachal Pradesh is a special place for him and joining the festival has allowed him to experience the rich culture and traditions of the Adi community.
Paswan urged the people to share their unique culture through the promotion of tourism.
He also advised the future generation of the community to carry forward the rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal East constituency appealed to the people to protect and preserve their traditional attires, customs and traditions for posterity.
He also appealed to the community to collectively fight against the menace of drug abuse to protect future generations.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

