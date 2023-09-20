'Centre keen on recruit-train-deploy model for skilling scheme PMKVY 4.0'

Inviting training partners and India Inc to collaborate with the government on the Prime Minister's Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, a top official on Wednesday said the Centre is keen on having a Recruit-Train-Deploy model for its flagship skilling scheme.

Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari also called upon the industry to assist in designing some courses.

"We would also like the training partners and industries to come together and work with us on the Prime Minister's Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 in which we would like to have the RTD model. We would like industries also to come forward and help us in terms of designing some courses for them and funding some part of that so that they can skill people for their workforce," Tiwari said.

He was addressing the Global Skills Summit organised by Ficci.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year announced that the fourth phase of the PMKVY 4.0 will be launched in order to skill lakhs of youth within next three years..

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 officially ended in March 2022 but due to Covid-led delays, training under the scheme carried on for a few months into 2022-23.

PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 have been closed and no training is undergoing at present, according to the official website of PMKVY.