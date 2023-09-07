Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.11%)
65806.44 -74.08
Nifty (-0.31%)
19550.50 -60.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
5849.80 + 24.35
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
40415.15 + 131.05
Nifty Bank (-0.12%)
44354.05 -55.05
Heatmap

Yatra continues till hatred is eradicated: Rahul on Bharat Jodo anniversary

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video montage on X of his over 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra that was launched on this day last year

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the first anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the yatra will continue till hatred is eradicated and India is united.
Gandhi also shared a video montage on X of his over 4,000 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra that was launched on this day last year.
In a post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country."

"The journey continues - till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!" the former Congress chief said.
During the course of the yatra, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.
Several experts had said a big takeaway from the yatra for the Congress had been Gandhi's image transformation -- from a reluctant and part-time politician to one who is mature and taken seriously by opponents.
With over 4,000 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi had managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Cong to hold district-level yatras to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's anniversary

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Operation Leopard: 5th big cat captured near Andhra's Narasimhaswamy Temple

PM Modi in Jakarta: 'ASEAN central pillar in India's Act East policy'

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

'An honour for me to co-chair..:' PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta

Ready for polls as per legal provisions: CEC on 'One Nation, One Election'

The march saw participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.
Besides, writers and military veterans, including former Army chief Gen (Retd) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy chief Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, and noted people such as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram had also participated in the yatra.
Opposition leaders such as National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut and NCP's Supriya Sule, had also walked alongside Gandhi at various points in time during the march.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon