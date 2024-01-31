Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rallies, meetings suspended ahead of CM Soren's questioning by ED

As part of the restrictions, demonstrations, rallies or meetings cannot be held in and around these areas

Enforcement Directorate

Representative image

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prohibitory orders were clamped in key areas of Ranchi, and a three-member team has been formed to oversee the law and order situation in the Jharkhand capital, ahead of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's questioning by the ED, officials said Wednesday.
Officers of the Enforcement Directorate are scheduled to visit the CM's residence around 1 pm to record Soren's statement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ending the suspense over his whereabouts and intense political drama, Soren reached his official residence here on Tuesday and chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs.
According to an official release, the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are effective from 9 am to 10 pm within a radius of 100 metres at key locations, including the CM House, Raj Bhavan and the ED office at Doranda,

As part of the restrictions, demonstrations, rallies or meetings cannot be held in and around these areas.
The special team is led by Finance Secretary Prashant Kumar. It also features Mines Director Arva Rajkamal and Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar, it said.
Following protests that took place across the state on January 20 during Soren's questioning by sleuths of the ED at his residence here, the federal agency wrote to the Department of Home, Prison and Disaster Management to ensure law and order during the second round of quizzing on Wednesday, the release said.
As part of the security measures, barricades have been put up outside the ED office and the chief minister's residence, and more than 1,000 security personnel were deployed at strategic locations, a senior police officer said.
DGP Ajay Kumar Singh had said on Tuesday that elaborate security arrangements have been made across Jharkhand to maintain law and order, including deployment of an additional 7,000 policemen.

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

Gujarat govt transfers 50 IAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha elections

I-T dept searches premises linked to ex-Cong minister in Chhattisgarh

DGCA derosters pilots after IndiGo flight leaves without ATC clearance

Account holders in suspended bank should be refunded fast: AIMIM MP Jaleel

Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passes away; CM Shinde expresses condolence

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand Assembly Elections Ranchi Enforcement Directorate India corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodaySwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon