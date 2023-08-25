Confirmation

Centre warns media outlets of action over ads of gambling platforms

The central government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action

gaming

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
The central government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action.
In an advisory issued to newspapers, television channels, digital media, social media platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked them to immediately refrain from showing advertisements/promotional content of betting and gambling platforms in any form.
The government would be constrained to take appropriate action under various statutes, if they fail to abide by the order, the advisory said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : online media advertising online advertising online gaming

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

