Poco C50 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details
Business Standard

Apple iPhone is 16 today, and a long way from when Steve Jobs unveiled it

The journey began in 2007 as an iPod that had touch controls, a phone and internet

Topics
Apple India | iPhones | Apple Inc

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Steve Jobs, Apple, iPhone
Steven Jobs presents the iPhone at the MacWorld Conference & Expo 2007, San Francisco. Photo: Blake Patterson, CC BY 2.0/ Wikimedia Commons

It has been 16 years since Apple released its first smartphone, the iPhone. On this day in 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs took the stage to unveil a device that was an iPod with touch controls, a mobile phone, and an internet device.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:16 IST

