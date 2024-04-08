Chaitra Navratri 2024: History, importance, muhurat and puja rituals

Chaitra Navratri is a major Hindu celebration. It goes on for nine days, and during this time, devotees fast in honour of goddess Durga. They pray to her in nine distinct ways. This celebration occurs in March or April. It concludes on the ninth day with Ram Navami, commending the birth of Lord Rama.

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9, 2024, and concludes on April 17, 2024. During these nine days, devotees worship various types of Durga, known as Navadurga. Every day has its exceptional prayers and customs.

Navratri, signifying "nine nights," is celebrated nationwide and outside amongst hindus. It represents the triumph of good over evil. Devotees ask Durga for strength, and success.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Dates

This year, Chaitra Navratri starts on April 9. It will conclude on April 17. View the Navratri calendar and which goddess to pray on every day below, according to the Drik Panchang:

April 9 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri

April 10 - Maa Brahmacharini

April 11 - Maa Chandraghanta

April 12 - Maa Kushmanda

April 13 - Skanda Mata

April 14 - Maa Katyayani

April 15 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri

April 16 - Maha Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

April 17 - Rama Navami, Maa Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri: History and Importance

The nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga worship and her nine incarnations. It observes Goddess Durga's universe birth and all living things inside it. Devotees believe that Maa Durga shows up during Navratri and visits her devotees.

In the meantime, numerous Hindu devotees likewise devote this celebration to Lord Ram. They observe Ram Navami on the last day of Chaitra Navratri as it is believed that the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya, was born during this time.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana

Ghatasthapana famously known as Kalash Sthapana is the first day of the nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri. It is perhaps the most promising moment in the revered celebration.

• Ghatasthapana Muhurat: Tuesday, 9 April, 6:02 am to 10:16 am.

• Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 9 April, 11:57 am to 12:48 pm.

• Pratipada Tithi begins: 8 April at 11:50 pm.

• Pratipada Tithi conclusion date: 9 April at 8:30 pm.

• Vaidhrti Yog begin date: 8 April at 6:14 pm.

• Vaidhrti Yog conclusion date: 9 April at 2:18 pm.

Chaitra Navratri: Pooja Ritual

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship goddess Durga and fast for nine days. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a different goddess. Each day has its own rituals. To begin, devotees place a pot representing the goddess.

On the eighth day, they pray to young girls since they address the goddess in a young form. On the ninth day, known as Ram Navami, they observe Lord Rama's birthday. Devotees offer worship, sing tunes, and fast to request his blessings.

Chaitra Navratri: Celebration

Chaitra Navratri is a period for praying, meditating, fasting and enjoying with friends and family during the nine days. During this time, Maa Durga's devotees quit drinking alcohol, non-veg food, and tobacco.

They also eat food arranged without garlic and onion. Devotees also worship Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, read mantras, and embellish their homes. Hindus believe that by practising these customs they will be honoured by Maa Durga.