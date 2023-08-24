Chandrayaan name to the NYT cartoon: The up and down journey of ISRO so far

One sunny morning in 2004, a group of scientists from ISRO (India's space agency) were at South Block in New Delhi, with an ambitious proposal. They pointed out that ISRO had already achieved the goals set by the great Vikram Sarabhai – to use space science for communication, agriculture, climate predictions, and more. It was time to aim higher and expand its footprint to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

After considering the proposal for the Moon mission, in his poetic elegance, the then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee declared,

"Let us name it Chandrayaan!"

This marked the beginning of what turned out to be a golden moment for India in space science, culminating on Wednesday when Chandrayaan-3 softly landed on the Moon. India's current success story is filled with moments of mixed emotions, aesthetics, pain, glory, and much more.

G Madhavan Nair, who led that team of scientists as the then ISRO chairman, still recalls the enthusiasm Vajpayee infused in them that day, setting a goal to complete the first mission in four years. The project gained further momentum with Manmohan Singh coming to power, and Chandrayaan-1 being launched on 22 October 2008.

"There was a time when people used to ask why such a huge amount of money wasn't being spent on the poor instead. People are without money for food, water, shelter, and clothes, then why space? They stopped asking such questions when it started helping in daily lives, and finally, Chandrayaan came as a crown on that," Nair, who was ISRO chairman during the Chandrayaan-1 mission, told Business Standard. "Today, we marked our signature on the South Pole of the Moon." He views the discovery of water by India on the lunar surface as the peak point of his career.

On the other hand, M C Dathan, former director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and an advisor to the chief minister of Kerala, recounted the pain and humiliation suffered by Indian scientists back in the 1970s. During that era, India was taking its baby steps in space exploration, with memorable moments like a rocket being transported on a bicycle shaping ISRO's future. One day, a sounding rocket encountered a technical glitch during its launch and landed on the premises of the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram. The students there took the rocket and paraded it to ISRO's Thumba centre, around 4 km away, mocking the scientists.

"Now, every Indian takes pride in what ISRO achieved on Wednesday. We were the first ones to land on the South Pole of the Moon. This success came as a result of much pain, humiliation, and failure. Therefore, it is even sweeter," said Dathan, later honoured with the Padma Shri award. He acknowledged that in the initial days, NASA, France, and the USSR were India's main supporters.

According to Dathan, the turning point in Indian space science was the success of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in 1994. This followed the failure of PSLV's first mission in September 1993, which cost India almost Rs 150 crore. Another official recalls that at the time, it was the fishermen community who protested.

The media, too, has had its share of mocking India's space missions. After Chandrayaan-3's success on Wednesday, netizens highlighted a derogatory cartoon by the New York Times. This was not the first time media had ridiculed India's space missions. "When the SLV (1979) mission failed and landed in the sea, they called it Sea Landing Vehicle. When ASLV (Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle) failed, they called it Always Sea Landing Vehicle. Media always criticised and made cartoons of our failures until the 1990s," another former scientist said.

After one failed mission in the 1970s, people even blocked an ISRO bus and booed them. Now, in 2023, Dathan emphasises that the same global media is praising the country.

India's Lander and Vikram will operate on the Moon's surface for the next 14 days. The country landed on Wednesday on a plateau south of the Manzinus crater and to the west of the Boguslawsky crater near the South Pole region on the Moon.





As ISRO chairman S Somnath declared, "This is the beginning of a Golden Era for India," a triumph forged from the pain of the past.

