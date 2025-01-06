Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 9 killed as Naxals blast security personnel's vehicle in Chhattisgarh

9 killed as Naxals blast security personnel's vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Eight DRG guards were among the nine killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Photo: ANI

(Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, were killed after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Monday.
 
"Nine people - eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur. They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur," news agency ANI quoted IG Bastar as saying. 
The incident comes days after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Bastar, in which five ultras were killed. Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday (December 5), while one more body was recovered later. A DRG head constable was also killed in the gunfight. 
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "Information about a cowardly attack by Naxalites has come from Bijapur. I express condolences for the jawans. This is a cowardly action as jawans are working towards eliminating naxals. They have done this due to desperation and disappointment. This sacrifice of the jawans won't go in vain."
 
 
Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and former CM Raman Singh said, "Whenever big operations happen against them, these Naxalites come down to cowardly attack. I express my condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in this attack. The big step that Chhattisgarh government and central government are taking will take this step forward further."
  The attack comes as the central government has vowed to eliminate Naxalism in the country by March 2026. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh and highlighted that over the last year, security forces had killed 287 Naxals, arrested 1,000, and witnessed 837 surrenders.  Besides the Centre, the Chhattisgarh government has implemented policies to encourage Naxalites to surrender. These programs offer rehabilitation and reintegration into society, aiming to reduce the insurgent population. Initiatives like the Community Policing Programme for Naxal Affected Areas have been introduced to build trust between law enforcement and local communities, thereby enhancing cooperation in counterinsurgency efforts.  (With inputs from agencies)
 

More From This Section

Naxal attack in Sukma: 9 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh

LIVE: 8 DRG jawans dead after Naxals blow up vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Flood, Bihar Flood

Weather extremes of 2024 leading to intense floods, droughts: Report

SpaDeX, PSLV C60, ISRO

Isro delays SpaDeX docking to Jan 9 for validation by ground simulations

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Delhi govt directs hospitals to stay prepared amid concerns over HMPV

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

Two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad hospital tests positive for HMPV; stable

Topics : Chhattisgarh IED blast naxalism Naxals Maoist attack Naxal Attack Bijapur BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon