Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away at 85 in London

Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away at 85 in London

Gopichand Hinduja, who helped transform the Hinduja Group into a global conglomerate alongside his brothers, passed away in London after a prolonged illness. He was 85.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based billionaire Gopichand Hinduja, one of the key patriarchs of the Hinduja Group and a driving force behind its global expansion, passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 85.
 
How did Gopichand Hinduja shape the Hinduja Group’s global rise?
 
Widely known as GP, Gopichand and his elder brother Srichand (“SP”) moved to London in the 1980s, from where they steered the Hinduja Group’s transformation from a modest trading outfit into a diversified global enterprise.
 
Over five decades, the group expanded into automobiles, financial services, entertainment, and chemicals, led by SP and GP alongside their younger brothers, Prakash and Ashok. GP is survived by his wife, Sunita Hinduja; two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj; and a daughter, Rita.
 
 
What was his contribution to India’s business landscape?

The Hinduja family has an estimated net worth of £35.3 billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. Under SP and GP’s leadership, the group broadened its global footprint with landmark acquisitions such as Gulf Oil in 1984 and Ashok Leyland in 1987. The Hindujas were also among the earliest investors in India’s private banking sector, backing IndusInd Bank at its inception in 1994.
 
Following Srichand’s passing in May 2023, the family was involved in a legal and financial dispute over its vast holdings, pitting SP’s children against the other three brothers. The matter was later settled, though details were not disclosed. GP took over as chairman of the Hinduja Group after SP’s death.
 
How did GP Hinduja begin his journey?
 
Gopichand joined the family business in 1959 shortly after graduating from Mumbai’s Jai Hind College. He later earned a doctorate in law from the University of Westminster in 1996.
 
Abin Kumar Das, executive vice-chairman of the Hinduja Group and a close confidant, said GP’s defining quality was his belief in building enduring relationships. “His qualities — integrity, humility, and generosity of spirit — were uplifting. His soft and warm heart went out to the poor and underprivileged. He gave freely and fully to the deserving,” Das said.
 
How is his legacy being remembered?
 
Condolences poured in from across the business and political spectrum. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described him as a “visionary industrialist who played a pivotal role in shaping the Hinduja Group into a global powerhouse.” He highlighted landmark achievements under GP’s leadership, including the acquisition of Gulf Oil and the revival of Ashok Leyland.
 
Naveen Jindal, chairman of JSPL Group, called him a “global leader and proud son of India.” He said, “Through his remarkable leadership, the Hinduja Group became a symbol of Indian enterprise and global excellence. His legacy of integrity, innovation, and service will continue to inspire generations.”
 
Veteran associates also remembered GP’s passion for life and music. “Gopi loved life — music was his passion. He would express his outlook on life through the songs he cherished, conveying his emotions of joy, sorrow, love, and friendship,” Das recalled.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

