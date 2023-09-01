Children from void, voidable marriages can claim parents' properties: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday held that children born out of "void or voidable" marriages are legitimate and can claim rights in parents' properties under the Hindu Succession law.

According to the Hindu law, the man and woman in a void marriage do not have the status of husband and wife. However, they have the status of husband and wife in the voidable marriage.

In a void marriage, no decree of nullity is required to annul the marriage. While, in a voidable marriage decree of nullity is required.

The top court's verdict came on a 2011 plea pertaining to the vexatious legal issue of whether non-marital children were entitled to a share in the ancestral property of their parents under Hindu laws.

"We have now formulated conclusion, 1. A child of a marriage which is null and void is statutorily conferred with the legitimacy, 2. In terms of 16(2) (of the Hindu Marriage Act) where a voidable marriage is annulled, a child begotten before degree is deemed to be legitimate," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said in the judgement.

"Equal rights have been granted to daughters in the same manner...," it said.

Also Read Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI Specially abled people exempted from payment of motor vehicles tax in WB Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections New secretaries appointed to parliamentary affairs, IT, telecom ministries NCERT granted deemed university status: Education Minister Pradhan 'One nation, one election needs five amendments but will yield savings'

The top court decided the question whether the share of such children is limited only to the self-acquired property of their parents under Section 16(3) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

These questions were referred to a larger bench by a two-judge bench of the apex court on March 31, 2011.

The detailed order is awaited.