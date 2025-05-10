Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage amid tighter security

Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage amid tighter security

The directives also authorise CISF personnel to perform random checks and oversee access control to these "critical" facilities (airports), a spokesperson added

ED, Security, guard

CISF usually is only entrusted to frisk passengers and their cabin baggage (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has extended an additional security cover to temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening system at 69 civil airports of the country under its counter-terrorist cover.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the move has been initiated following a directive issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 9 "temporarily" extending CISF's cover to these processes in "direct response" to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent security scenario in the country.

This new arrangement will be in place till May 18, the spokesperson said.

 

The CISF usually is only entrusted to frisk passengers and their cabin baggage. The cargo and In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS) checking was done by private security staff engaged by the airlines and airport operators.

"The enhancement of CISF's mandate is essential to reinforce security arrangements at all civil airports," the spokesperson said.

Also Read

Premiumindian police inspector

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

College students, students

CISF recruitment 2025: Notification for 1161 Constable/Tradesman vacancies

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CISF Fireman admit card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

isis terrorists at Ahmedabad airport

CISF sets up 'quality control' unit to enhance civil aviation security

Female Agniveer Recruitment scheme, Indian soldiers, female soliders

Govt sanctions first all-women CISF battalion with over 1,000 personnel

He added that the CISF has responded immediately and resumed "oversight" over cargo and baggage operations.

The CISF will also "oversee" operations and the security staff of airport operators for ILHBSS, he said.

The directives also authorise CISF personnel to perform random checks and oversee access control to these "critical" facilities (airports), the spokesperson added.

All the airports under cover of the CISF have "already implemented" the new strengthened system, he said.

Prior to this directive, CISF's deployment as the primary aviation security force did not explicitly extend to the direct security and screening of cargo operations and the ILHBSS, officials explained.

The decision aims to introduce a crucial secondary layer of security checks to enhance aviation security, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Op Sindoor LIVE: It's an 'evolving situation', don't be misled by Pakistan, says Foreign Secy

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

PM Modi chairs high-level meet with defence brass amid Pak conflict

Fake News

Fact check: Govt debunks false claims, advises people to verify information

Delhi airport, Airport

NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'India's approach remains responsible': Jaishankar amid Indo-Pak tensions

Topics : CISF India-Pak conflict Airport security Security alert Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon