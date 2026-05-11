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Home / India News / CJI announces 'One Case One Data' initiative, launches AI chatbot Su Sahay

CJI announces 'One Case One Data' initiative, launches AI chatbot Su Sahay

CJI said 'One Case One Data' initiative will integrate multi-level information from all the high courts, district courts and taluka courts into a unified system

Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday announced the launch of a major digital initiative aimed at strengthening judicial data integration and improving public access to court services across the country.

Making the announcement at the outset of the day's proceedings, the CJI said the judiciary is commencing the "One Case One Data" initiative, which will integrate multi-level information from all the high courts, district courts and taluka courts into a unified system.

"We are commencing the 'one case one data' initiative with multi-level information of all high courts, district and taluka court details embedded. We look forward to developing an efficient case management system," the CJI said.

 

The initiative is expected to streamline case management by creating a more comprehensive and interconnected digital database across the country's courts.

The CJI also announced the launch of "Su Sahay", an Artificial Intelligence-powered assistance chatbot integrated with the Supreme Court website to facilitate easier access to justice and court-related services for litigants.

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The CJI said the chatbot has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Supreme Court Registry.

"We are also launching 'Su Sahay', an assistance chatbot for our website, developed by the NIC in collaboration with the Registry. This will provide a simple and convenient interface for citizens to seek front-end guidelines and guidance in accessing essential services of the Supreme Court," he said.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Registry officials and Bar members in supporting the digital initiatives.

"My best wishes to the Registry and to the officers who have done this commendable job. I am quite confident that these initiatives will prove beneficial for all stakeholders," the CJI added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Chief Justice of India Chief Justice Chatbot artifical intelligence Indian Judiciary

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

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