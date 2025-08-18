Monday, August 18, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Madrassas need to get state board affiliation by July 1: Uttarakhand govt

Madrassas need to get state board affiliation by July 1: Uttarakhand govt

The Uttarakhand government added that madrassas would be able to seek recognition as minority educational institutions only after applying to the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

The Dhami government’s move to introduce the new Bill comes six months after it launched a madrassa-sealing drive (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand government on Monday gave an ultimatum to all madrassas in the state—whether registered or unregistered with the Madrassa Board—directing them to secure affiliation with the Uttarakhand Education Board by July 1 next year or face closure, according to a report by India Today.
 
The government also emphasised that madrassas would only be able to seek recognition as minority educational institutions after applying to the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority.
 
Move linked to proposed Minority Educational Institutions Bill
 
The announcement came a day after the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet approved the introduction of the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, in the forthcoming legislative Assembly session beginning on August 19.
 
 
The Bill seeks to repeal the Madrassa Board and the rules that govern minority-run institutions in the state. According to an official statement, the draft legislation aims to extend the benefits of the Minority Educational Institutions status to minority communities beyond Muslims.

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand govt passes Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill

Road, road project

Current plans for all-weather roads in U'khand may be eco disaster: Experts

Delhi Rains, Rain

Cloudy skies, drizzle in Delhi; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood

Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

Heavy Rainfall

Uttarakhand issues red, orange, yellow alerts as IMD forecasts heavy rain

 
Key provisions of the proposed Bill
 
If enacted, the Bill will also allow the teaching of Gurmukhi and Pali in recognised minority institutions from July 1 next year. It will further result in the dissolution of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, as well as the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019.
 
The existing rules authorise the Madrassa Board to design the syllabus, set guidelines, hold examinations, and inspect madrassas to ensure they meet eligibility requirements. At present, the Board has a Recognition Committee responsible for granting approval to madrasas.
 
The Dhami government’s move to introduce the new Bill comes six months after it launched a madrassa-sealing drive to close institutions not recognised by the Board or the education department.
 
Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill approved
 
This development follows the Cabinet’s approval of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The legislation introduces stricter penalties for illegal conversions, bans propaganda through digital media, and provides protection for victims. It also prescribes punishment for marriage under false identity and for incitement to conversion via social media, messaging applications, or any online platform.
 
The Bill expands the definition of inducement to include gifts, monetary or material benefits, employment, free education, promises of marriage, hurting religious sentiments, or glorifying another religion, all of which fall under the category of offences.

More From This Section

ABVP protest

ABVP protests march to WB Education dept HQ over delay in WBJEE results

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, schools shut, waterlogging disrupts traffic

kolkata Rains, Rains

Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra may intensify into depression

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Mumbai local train services disrupted on Harbour, Central lines

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on Aug 22

Topics : Uttarakhand madrassa registration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon