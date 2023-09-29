close
CM Arvind Kejriwal introduces winter plan to curb pollution in Delhi

Kejriwal said the Pusa bio decomposer that prevents stubble burning will be sprayed on 5,000 hectares of farmland this year

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the winter action plan to combat pollution in the capital on Friday. He stated that pollution levels have declined in the national capital due to various government initiatives.

In detailing the plan, Kejriwal noted that the Pusa bio decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), will be sprayed over 5,000 hectares of farmland this year, an increase from 4,400 hectares last year. The Pusa bio decomposer is a microbial solution that can convert paddy straw into manure within 15 to 20 days.

The government plans to deploy 530 water sprinklers to further curb dust pollution. Additionally, 385 teams will inspect vehicles for pollution certificates and prevent overage cars from plying on the roads.

Kejriwal cited a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. The court also declared that vehicles found violating this order would be impounded.

Moreover, a 2014 order from the National Green Tribunal prohibits vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places.

Open burning of garbage is banned in Delhi, Kejriwal said, and 611 teams will be deployed to monitor compliance with this rule.

He also encouraged residents to download the Green Delhi mobile application to report any activities that contribute to pollution.

During a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted that the number of days with severe pollution has decreased over the past eight years. He attributed this improvement to multiple government initiatives, including the introduction of electric buses and the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

