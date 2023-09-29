close
Sensex (0.67%)
65947.53 + 439.21
Nifty (0.69%)
19658.75 + 135.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
5878.80 + 68.10
Nifty Midcap (1.15%)
40564.60 + 460.55
Nifty Bank (0.72%)
44620.90 + 319.95
Heatmap

Nobody knows if he would be given ticket: Congress mocks Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name has not figured in the three candidate lists released by the ruling BJP so far

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taking potshots at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Congress party on Thursday stated that it remains uncertain whether the chief minister will be allotted a ticket for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Chouhan's name has not appeared in the three candidate lists released by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to date.

The ruling party has reshuffled leadership roles in Madhya Pradesh and deployed several heavyweights, some of whom have never contested assembly elections, to bolster its performance in the forthcoming elections due later this year. Three Union ministers, including Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste, as well as four other Members of Parliament, were named as candidates, surprising many within the party.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP national general secretary and a long-time aspirant for the chief minister's post, was also named in the list. However, there was no mention of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Also Read: Senior BJP leaders scrambling to avoid fighting: Congress ahead of MP polls

"Neglecting to Mention Shivraj Chouhan"

Mocking Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak questioned the chief minister's credibility, asking how the people of the state could trust him when his own party appeared to lack faith in him.

"The BJP's lists are being released, but Shivraj has no say in the matter, as his arch-rivals are the ones being named. People are anxiously waiting to see whether his name will appear on the lists," Nayak said.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Rahul Gandhi to join 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh on Sept 30

Samajwadi Party to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh

Senior BJP leaders scrambling to avoid fighting: Congress ahead of MP polls

MP election: Amit Shah to visit Bhopal on Sunday to discuss poll strategy

MP polls: Shah to visit Bhopal on Oct 1, take feedback from candidates


Nayak also claimed that in the run-up to the elections, the BJP's central leaders are conspicuously avoiding mentioning Chouhan's name.

Previously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that a decision regarding the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's post would only be made after the elections. This appeared to sidestep questions about whether the incumbent, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would continue in the role.

Also Read: Samajwadi Party to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh

"Currently, Shivraj ji is the chief minister as we head into the elections. It's the party's responsibility to make decisions about leadership, and we will do so," Shah stated.

He added, "My appeal to you is to communicate to the people the work accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, so that development can be set as an agenda for the elections."

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports indian politics

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon