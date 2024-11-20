Business Standard
Home / India News / CM Nayab Saini declares 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Haryana

CM Nayab Saini declares 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Haryana

Chief Minister Saini watched the film with its starcast, presenter Ektaa Kapoor and producer Amul Mohan

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The recently released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, was declared tax-free in Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini making the announcement after watching the film on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Saini watched the film with its starcast, presenter Ektaa Kapoor and producer Amul Mohan here.

Subsequently, he announced that The Sabarmati Report will be tax-free in the state, thus exempting it from entertainment levy.

Other BJP-ruled states Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have already given tax-free status to the film, which hit theatres on November 15.

The Sabarmati Report features Vikrant Massey along with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and is produced by Amul Mohan while Ektaa Kapoor is the presenter.

 

Saini told reporters that the events of the past have been presented factually in the film.

More From This Section

Anil Deshmukh

Attack on Anil Deshmukh: Case against 4 unidentified persons for murder bid

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Guyana on the last leg of his 3-nation visit

Debroy has left a legacy with humanity at its core: P K Mishra

Debroy has left a legacy with humanity at its core, says P K Mishra

Daniel Barenboim, Ali Abu Awwad

Daniel Barenboim, Awwad conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2023

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

Updates: BJP accuses Congress-led MVA of shady transactions day before polling in Maharashtra

Saini said earlier 'The Kashmir Files', a movie based on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, had brought out true events.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people, mostly kar sevaks, were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express train was set afire near Godhra station, triggering widespread riots in Gujarat.

Saini also posted on X about the film.

"Through the film, the truth of the Godhra incident has been revealed to everyone. The truth cannot be kept hidden in the dark.

"Unfortunately, it took more than 22 years for this truth to come to light. I congratulate all the actors of the film because they have shown a lot of courage," Saini posted on X in Hindi while requesting fellow Haryanvis to watch the film with their families.

Interacting with reporters, Saini, who was flanked by Ektaa Kapoor and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, said the film depicts the incident with sensitivity.

Referring to the incident of passengers burnt alive in the train incident, Saini said some people tried to give political colour to it to serve their interests. He said the film brings out the reality and it is a true tribute towards those 59 people who lost their lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

KP Singh, founder, DLF

I chose DLF over Disneyland dream, says KP Singh at his book launch

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Oppn parties in Punjab slam Centre's land 'allotment' for Haryana Assembly

fertiliser, farmer

Opposition targets Haryana govt over farmers facing DAP fertiliser shortage

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Haryana suspends 24 agri dept officials for failing to stop stubble burning

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana portfolio allocation: CM Saini keeps home, finance; Vij gets energy

Topics : Narendra Modi Haryana Government Nayab Singh Saini Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon