Business Standard

3 terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

The encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway

Topics
terrorists | Jammu and Kashmir | Police

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a "chance encounter" here early Wednesday morning, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, police said.

The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:37 IST

