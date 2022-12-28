3 terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

-
At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a "chance encounter" here early Wednesday morning, police said.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.
Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, police said.
The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, they said.
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:37 IST
