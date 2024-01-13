Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Goa murder: Was not allowed to meet son for five weeks, husband tells cops

Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station in the afternoon from Bengaluru to record his statement as part of the probe

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday told Goa police she had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays.
Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station in the afternoon from Bengaluru to record his statement as part of the probe.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.
While Raman refused to speak to the media before going to meet the investigating officer (IO), a senior police official told PTI he was giving a detailed statement.
Till afternoon, a fair part of his statement had been recorded, with Raman rejoining the IO post lunch, the official added.
Raman told police divorce proceedings between him and Seth were underway in a family court in Bengaluru, the official said.
Raman claimed the court had given him visitation rights but Seth had not allowed him to meet his son for the past five Sunday, the official said.
Raman was in Jakarta in Indonesia when the murder took place.
According to police, the woman smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist.

Also Read

Who is Suchana Seth, startup CEO held for murder of four-year-old son

AI start up CEO held for son's murder: Estranged husband meets Goa cops

Investigation underway in murder of 4-yr old boy: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns

Bengaluru CEO not cooperating in probe, 'note found': Things we know so far

Search underway in J&K to track down terrorists who attacked Army convoy

Ram temple consecration: Uttarakhand declares January 22 as dry day

441 fresh Covid cases, active tally down to 3,238: Health ministry data

IMD to use AI to better forecasts, admits predicting weather challenging

Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC to make high-performance computers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : crimes Goa Bangalore Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon