Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rahul Gandhi summoned to appear in UP court on Jan 6 in Amit Shah case

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018 by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra in which he accused Rahul Gandhi of making objectionable remarks against Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The MP-MLA Court here on Saturday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 6 in a case in which has been accused of making certain remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a counsel said.
The court had earlier directed Gandhi to appear on Saturday but he did not appear.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018 by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra in which he accused Rahul Gandhi of making objectionable remarks against Amit Shah.
Mishra's advocate Santosh Pandey said that the MP-MLA court of Sultanpur had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear.
Pandey said that on November 18, Judge Yogesh Yadav after arguments reserved the verdict and posted the next hearing for November 27 and summoned Gandhi to appear on December 16.
Mishra is a former chairman of a cooperative bank and a resident of Hanumanganj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Politics has become profession of power, money: Justice Santosh Hegde

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

BTR alleges Rs 1,500 crore financial irregularities under previous regime

NIMHANS to start comprehensive rural mental health programme 'NAMAN'

Will again discuss SYL canal issue with Punjab, Haryana: Shekhawat

PM Narendra Modi flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 5 states

Women safety, welfare of poor priorities of Rajasthan govt: CM Sharma

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Courts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon