Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Tuesday in a defamation case dating back to August 2018.
The District Civil Court in Sultanpur had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018.
"This morning Rahul Gandhi will be at the District Civil Court in Sultanpur that had issued a summons to him 36 hours earlier to appear before it on a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in August 2018. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not be derailed. Rahul Gandhi will not be silenced. The Indian National Congress will not be intimidated," he said in a post on 'X'.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 38th day on Tuesday. The yatra will start from Fursantganj in Amethi district and will move towards Raebareli and Lucknow today.
"Today is the 38th day. We have paused the yatra this morning. At 2 pm, we will start again from Fursatganj. There will be a public rally in Raebareli. After that, we will move towards Lucknow," he told ANI.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the District Civil Court in Sultanpur on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.
The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.
"I was the vice president of BJP when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah in Bengaluru that he is a murderer. When I heard these allegations, I felt very pained because I am a 33-year-old worker of the party. I filed a complaint regarding this through my lawyer and this continued for almost 5 years. Today the decision came in this," Vijay Mishra told ANI.
Santosh Kumar Pandey, lawyer appeared for Vijay Mishra said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years if sufficient evidence found against him.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Bengaluru. About 5 years ago Amit Shah who is currently the Home Minister, objectionable remarks were made against him. On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. On which on Monday, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav of MP MLA Court Sultanpur has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018," Santosh Kumar Pandey told ANI.
The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', succeeded by the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

