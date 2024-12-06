Business Standard
Home / India News / Consumer affairs ministry to issue guidelines to curb pesky calls, messages

Consumer affairs ministry to issue guidelines to curb pesky calls, messages

In June, the Department of Consumer Affairs came out with draft guidelines to address the issue of pesky/promotional or unsolicited commercial calls received by consumers

Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — India’s three key telecom operators— recently announced an increase in their mobile tariff plans with an eye on greater revenue realisation and monetisation of their 5G investments. The hi

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Friday said the department will soon issue guidelines for the prevention of spam calls and messages to safeguard consumers' interests.

In June, the Department of Consumer Affairs came out with draft guidelines to address the issue of pesky/promotional or unsolicited commercial calls received by consumers.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs had started working on prevention of pesky calls, and we had to engage with all the stakeholders in this," Khare told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here.

The Department of Telecommunications was also coming out with rules, he said, adding, "we slowed down because we wanted to actually give the sector regulator full powers".

 

The secretary further said the telecom industry wants certain guidelines to be put out for safeguarding consumers' interest under the Consumer Protection Act.

"We are working on it, and very soon we will come out with the guidelines for prevention of pesky calls," Khare said.

More From This Section

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

LIVE news: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

No de-dollarisation strategy in place: RBI Guv on Trump's warning to Brics

Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: History, significance and why we celebrate

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response on Rahul Gandhi citizenship plea

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Haryana suspends mobile internet in Ambala villages amid farmers' protest

Recently, telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) wrote to the department to notify the final guidelines.

The draft guidelines, which were prepared after consultations with stakeholders, including telecom firms and regulators, defined "business communication" as any communication related to goods or services like promotional and service messages but excluding personal communication.

The draft guidelines stated that these will apply to all entities making or benefiting from such communications; classify communications as unsolicited if they don't comply with recipient consent or preferences; and bar communications that violate Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI's) rules on commercial messages.

The ministry had said the draft guidelines aim to address unregistered marketers using private numbers, which remain unregulated despite TRAI's 2018 rules for registered telemarketers.

The ministry also stated that while the 'Do Not Disturb' registry has been effective for registered telemarketers, communications from unregistered sources remain unchecked.

The draft guidelines seek to protect consumers from invasive and unauthorised marketing.

While the TRAI had issued final rules to stop the menace of pesky calls and messages in 2018, however, the regulator again issued stringent direction this year in a phased manner with some modification.

The regulator has set December 11 to implement mechanism for tracing of messages and stop transmission of all messages that do no comply with the guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Airtel

Airtel awards 'multi-year, multi-billion' extension deal to Ericsson

PremiumArpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

Arpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

Hackers, Hacking

FBI warns against Chinese hackers, asks telecom firms to boost security

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea becomes latest telco to launch AI-based spam detection filter

telecom

Mandate on message traceability will not delay SMS delivery, says Trai

Topics : Telecom industry consumer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon