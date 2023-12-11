Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Cooking gas for Ujjwala consumers cheapest compared to neighbours: Govt

The minister, during the Question Hour in the Upper House, said India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Despite volatile and high global prices of LPG, the government absorbed it, he noted

ujjwala, PMUY, CYLINDERS, GAS, LPG, CONNECTION, COOKING GAS

The minister said that the consumption under PMUY has gone up to 2.8 cylinders per household annually now.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of domestic cooking gas LPG at Rs 603 for a 14.2 kilogramme cylinder for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is the cheapest in India when compared to rates in neighbouring countries, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The minister, during the Question Hour in the Upper House, said India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Despite volatile and high global prices of LPG, the government absorbed it and kept the prices lower for the Ujjwala beneficiaries.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Ujjwala cylinders are available at Rs 603. It costs Rs 1,059.46 in Pakistan, Rs 1,033.35 in Sri Lanka and at Rs 1,198.56 in Nepal. We are providing LPG cylinders at 50 per cent of the price. ...We have absorbed the global price increase and that's why cylinders are cheapest in India," he said.
The LPG price in Saudi Arabia has increased from USD 415 per tonne to USD 700-odd per tonne in two years, but the government has absorbed the rise in rates, he said.
The minister said that the consumption under PMUY has gone up to 2.8 cylinders per household annually now. The number of connections under the scheme has also increased to 9.6 crore and utilization has increased.
Responding to a query on the number of lives saved due to implementation of the PMUY, Puri said shifting from traditional firewood, kerosene and coal to a cleaner gas medium has significant health benefits, especially for women. However, it is difficult to quantify precisely.
He said the total number of cooking gas connections in the country, which stood at 14 crore in 2014, has increased to 33 crore at present. Out of which, the connections under the PMUY are 9.6 crore.
The government has decided to provide additional 75 lakh gas connections under the scheme, out of which 34 lakh has already been accomplished, he added.
To another query on incorporating the auditor CAG recommendations on PMUY, the minister said all the recommendations were included while tweaking the scheme.
"We take CAG recommendations very seriously unlike the previous dispensation," he said.
Responding to a query regarding the number of oil bonds issued by the UPA-2 government, the minister said that the question is distinctly related to the Ujjwala scheme.

Also Read

Price of commercial LPG cylinder hiked by Rs 101, effective from November 1

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 7, check new prices here

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Union ministers Vaishnaw, Irani, Puri, 2 CMs likely to attend WEF meet

95 drones, mostly from Punjab, recovered, BSF deployment increased

Dire need to widen CBI's powers: House panel on needing states' consent

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

India is negotiating a declaration document for GPAI Summit 2023: Vaishnaw

The member's question is on the issue of price rise that was confronted by issuance of oil bonds. Close to Rs 1.41 lakh crore worth of oil bonds were floated between 2004 and 2014, for which the "second generation" (current government) is paying Rs 3.50 lakh crore.
"It was an irresponsible governance model," he said and added that the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many steps to address the price rise.
The government diversified sources of supply and reduced the central excise duty on petrol and diesel on two occasions. As a result, the loss of revenue to the government was Rs 2.2 lakh crore, he said.
BJP-ruled states also reduced value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, due to which there were two differential prices of petrol and diesel. In BJP-ruled states, the fuel was available at Rs 96 per litre and there was a difference of Rs 12 per litre from rates in Congress-ruled states, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ujjwala scheme LPG prices cooking gas subsidy central government Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon