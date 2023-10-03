close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Countering China's number advantage by better tactics: IAF chief Chaudhari

The IAF Chief pointed out that owing to the volatile and uncertain geopolitical landscape in the region, "the need to have a strong and credible military has become imperative"

An IAF team during the rehearsal for Aero India 2023 (Photo: PTI)

(Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force is constantly monitoring the Chinese activities along the border and taking measures to counter any aggressive tactics.
Addressing the annual Air Force Day press conference, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said wherever there is a requirement, the Indian Air Force matches technology with technology but in cases where the adversary has an advantage in terms of numbers, the IAF deploys its assets tactically to deal with the situation.
"We are constantly monitoring the situation across borders through intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). We make note of the build-up of resources and capabilities across the borders," he said.
He further said that the operational plans of the IAF are dynamic and keep changing based on the situation.
"Our operational plans are dynamic and keep changing based on the situation that we perceive that is developing across any front. In places, where we cannot really counter the numbers or the might of the adversary, we will counter it through better tactics and better training...We keep revising our ISR plans as per inputs," he said.
The IAF Chief suggested that the adversary has more number of surface to air guided weapon systems and a large number of radars deployed all across the Line of Actual Control. This situation is being dealt with by deploying more radars and employing better tactics by the Indian Air Force.

Also Read

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

IAF to procure additional batch of 97 Tejas Mark-1A jets: Air Chief

IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all on board safe: Police

IAF may get deliveries of LCA Tejas from Feb next year: Defence ministry

Despite recent heavy rains Kerala still deficient in monsoon rainfall: IMD

Canada not looking to escalate situation, says Trudeau amid diplomatic row

Activist Yogendra Yadav condemns action against news portal NewsClick

FTX Founder Sam Bankman's fraud trial gets under way with jury selection

IIM Lucknow bucks the job market trend, logs 100% summer offers

He said the Indian Air Force is also looking at a long-term solution of deploying high-powered radars which would allow it to see "as deep as the adversary can see inside our area". Asked about collaboration between the Chinese and Pakistani Air Force in terms of supplying military hardware, Chaudhari said that the transfer of technology is taking place between the two countries (China and Pakistan).
"Pakistan is manufacturing JF-17 fighter aircraft and also inducting J-10 aircraft...Wherever we can counter technology with technology, we will do it. Where we cannot, we will do it with better training and tactics," he said.
The IAF Chief pointed out that owing to the volatile and uncertain geopolitical landscape in the region, "the need to have a strong and credible military has become imperative".
"The Indo-Pacific Region is the new economic and strategic centre of gravity of the world and offers us both challenges and opportunities. Indian Air Force, with its inherent capability to see the farthest, reach the fastest and hit the hardest will be critical in mitigating these challenges and will remain a fulcrum in projecting India's might in the region," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Air Force China IAF aircraft

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon