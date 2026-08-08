Court backlog gradually reducing, technology helping speed up disposal: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Saturday that the backlog of court cases in the country is no longer what it was 10 or 20 years ago, and that various schemes designed through technology for speedy disposal of cases have yielded "very good results".

There are many reasons for the backlog of cases and these are being gradually resolved in a systematic manner, the CJI told reporters when asked about the long-pending cases in courts.

He said that the backlog of cases in the country is no longer what it was 10 or 20 years ago.

"We have developed numerous schemes for speedy disposal of cases through technology, and these have yielded very good results," the CJI said.

When asked that many harassment cases filed by women are proving to be fake, he said no general statement can be made on this matter and each case depends on its specific facts.

Replying to a query about the central government's repeated return of names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for the appointment of judges, CJI Surya Kant said, "You will not talk about the Collegium here. This is a programme of the Legal Services Authority." The CJI earlier addressed the regional conference of the Western Zone of the National Legal Services Authority here.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts attended the inaugural session of the conference.