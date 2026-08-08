'Those who learn, win': PM Modi tells IIT Delhi graduates to stay curious

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world and technology are changing rapidly and whoever learns will win, as he asked students to keep their curiosity alive.

Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, the prime minister said challenges become chances for those with courage to find new solutions.

"Today, the world is changing rapidly. Nobody can say what will happen 20-30 years from now. Keep your curiosity alive in life... Keep your learning instinct alive. Those who learn, win," he said.

Modi said people who are open to new situations and challenges will turn challenges into chances and "this is what you have learned at IIT Delhi".

Modi said India is now working towards becoming self-reliant in every sector.

"Today, new sectors are emerging in the country for our youth," he said.

The global power balance is changing every moment and the biggest force behind it is the speed of technology, the PM said.

Modi said some new initiatives related to artificial intelligence have also been launched at IIT Delhi.

"I extend my very best wishes to all of you for this as well," he said.

Referring to the semiconductor sector, he said when the government took steps in this direction, some people questioned whether India would be able to do it.

"But today, production has begun at the first semiconductor unit. I firmly believe that from chips to ships, everything will be made here by your hands," the PM said.

Over 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees at the convocation ceremony.