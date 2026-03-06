Karnataka proposes social media ban for children under 16 in Budget

The Karnataka government on Friday proposed banning social media use for children under 16, becoming the first Indian state to take concrete steps towards implementing the plan. The proposal was announced by the state chief minister, Siddaramaiah, in his 2026–27 Budget. The proposal, when implemented, will make Karnataka the first Indian state to adopt a policy that has gained currency in several countries worldwide.

“With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage in children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16,” Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday while presenting the state’s annual Budget.

The government did not immediately explain how it intends to implement the ban or when it will be enforced.

Later in the day, Andhra Pradesh followed suit, with its chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, also saying that his government was considering steps to restrict social media access for children under the age of 13.

Referring to a proposal suggested by IT minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu said the government will soon launch a programme to prevent children under 13 from accessing social media, likely within the next 90 days.

The government is also discussing possible regulations for the 13–16 age group and will make a decision based on wider consensus, he said.

Apart from the states, the central government is also considering a similar ban on social media usage by children under a certain age, a senior government official said.

“The contours will have to be decided based on what is the age we want to go ahead with, and if the ban will be complete or allow some form of restricted access. We are discussing all possibilities with the stakeholders,” the official said.

Last month, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during the AI Impact Summit, said that owing to the ill-effects of social media on children, the idea to ban usage altogether for those below a certain age had gained popularity.

“This is something which has now been accepted by many countries — that age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) Act when we created this age-based differentiation on the content which is accessible to young people,” Vaishnaw had then told reporters.

Apart from the respective state and central governments, India’s Economic Survey for 2025–26 had also flagged digital addiction as a key threat to the youth of the country and proposed that the government may consider age-based access limits, as young users are more prone to compulsive use and harmful content. The Survey said platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, auto-play features and targeted advertising.

Digital addiction is defined as addictive behaviour linked to digital devices, including smartphones, the internet, gaming and social media.

“With near-universal mobile/internet use among 15–29-year-olds, access is no longer the binding constraint; the focus needs to shift to behavioural health considerations such as the rising problems of digital addiction, quality of content, wellbeing impacts and digital hygiene,” the Survey had said.

Implementation hurdles

Karnataka’s proposed ban drew sharp reactions from social media intermediaries, including Meta, which said that though it will comply with the ban as and when it is enforced, such restrictions should “apply equally across the many apps that teens use and not just a handful of companies”.

“Governments considering bans should be careful not to push teens towards less safe, unregulated sites, or logged-out experiences that bypass important protections,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Emails sent to Snapchat, ShareChat, Moj and other platforms remained unanswered till the time of the press.

Others, such as Mohandas Pai, the chairman of Aarin Capital and former CFO, Infosys, said that while the announcement is good, the government should have debated the move before proposing it in the Budget, as the state’s track record of enforcing such bans is very weak, resulting in more power in the hands of officials who can harass people.

“How does Karnataka enforce it? Because its jurisdiction is only the territory of the state. It is more of a trigger-happy response. I agree that social media is having an adverse impact on children, but it is more important to educate the young people and children rather than censorship,” he said.

If Karnataka’s proposal moves towards a binding framework, there are bound to be serious questions about legislative competence, overlap with central law and practical enforceability, Garima Saxena, a senior research associate at tech policy think tank The Dialogue, said.

“India’s platform-regulation architecture is already substantially structured through central legislation, including the IT Rules, 2021, while the DPDP Act creates a nationwide framework for children’s data. So the issue is not simply whether the objective is valid, but whether the instrument is legally coherent and operationally workable,” she said.

Prateek Waghre, the head of programmes at Tech Global Institute in Bengaluru, also said a blanket ban is a problematic way to respond to these challenges.

“In the first layer, we will have to identify who is under 16, which means you will have to identify all. So then providers may have to ask for ID verification for all kinds of services on the internet. Teens can bypass that with a VPN (virtual private network). Does that mean you will ban VPN too?” Waghre said.

Harsh Walia, partner at Khaitan & Co, believes that platforms will need to operationalise robust age-assurance and age-gating measures and potentially adopt state-specific controls such as geo-fencing where requirements differ across state jurisdictions.

“This could effectively shift the compliance emphasis under the DPDP framework from obtaining verifiable parental consent for a child to first reliably identifying whether a user is under 16 in the relevant states and restricting access accordingly. Platforms should closely track the final notification and begin planning for implementation,” he added.