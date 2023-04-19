Covid advisories must be updated based on evolving scenario: Mishra

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, provided an overview of the global Covid-19 situation. He highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of Covid cases with the majority of cases being reported in 8 states which are Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting focused on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaigns in the country, and the necessary steps that need to be taken in response to the recent surge in Covid cases.