CPCB explains why PM readings above 1,000 µg/m³ excluded from official AQI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday acknowledged that particulate matter (PM) readings exceeding 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) are excluded from the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) calculation under its existing methodology. The pollution regulator said it is reviewing the framework for processing data beyond the designed measurement range of monitoring instruments.

The clarification follows concerns over missing readings at several Delhi monitoring stations during and after Diwali, when particulate matter concentrations surged.

In a statement, the CPCB said particulate matter analysers deployed when the NAQI was introduced in 2015 were calibrated to measure concentrations between 0 and 1,000 µg/m³ with 500 as the upper limit of the NAQI scale. Its automated data validation system consequently treats hourly readings beyond this range as outside the calibrated range and excludes them from calculations.

During extreme pollution episodes, such as Diwali firecracker bursting, this can result in apparent data gaps at individual monitoring stations. The affected hours are not included in the calculation of the pollutant's 24-hour average for that station, the CPCB said. It added that internal deliberations and consultations regarding processing data beyond the system design range are underway.

The issue gained attention after the Delhi Pollution Control Committee released readings showing that PM2.5 concentrations at some locations had exceeded 1,000 µg/m³ on Diwali night. Jahangirpuri recorded up to 4,985 µg/m³ in real-time hourly metrics, Mundka reached 3,744 µg/m³, while several other stations recorded concentrations above 2,000 µg/m³.

Why the AQI is capped at 500

The CPCB also defended the upper limit of 500 on India's AQI scale, saying it was a design feature of the 2015 methodology and was consistent with prevailing international practices, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency's AQI scale.

ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; CPCB addresses concerns over data gaps The NAQI has six categories, ranging from 'Good' to 'Severe', across a scale of 0 to 500. According to the CPCB, an AQI of 500 or above indicates the highest level of health concern. The index remains in the 'Severe' category beyond this threshold, as extrapolating the value would not change the assigned health impact category.

The board said the AQI was designed to communicate the likely health implications of prevailing air quality conditions, with the associated health category being more significant than the numerical value within that category.

It also clarified that the index measures exposure over a period of time rather than short-lived spikes in pollution. Under the NAQI, the index is generated every hour using sub-indices for eight pollutants: PM2.5, PM10, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, ammonia, ozone and lead.

The highest sub-index among these pollutants determines the AQI for that hour. The calculation uses a running average of the preceding 24 hours, with at least 16 hours of data required for most pollutants, except carbon monoxide and ozone, for which eight-hour averages are used.

The CPCB said this approach is intended to capture sustained exposure, which is more relevant for assessing public health risks than momentary pollution increases.

CPCB rejects under-reporting allegations

Addressing the difference between the AQI figures displayed on its platform and those reported by private applications, the CPCB said it was due to pollutant measurement, averaging periods and calculation methodologies, rather than under-reporting.

Private platforms may draw on government and non-government sources, including low-cost sensors that may have different calibration and data quality assurance standards. Some platforms also use different averaging periods or combine data from multiple sources, making their readings not directly comparable with the NAQI, the CPCB said.

It added that private applications could show higher AQI during short-lived pollution peaks but lower values when concentrations fall. This is because the official index continues to reflect exposure over the preceding 24 hours.

The CPCB said the NAQI is India's official index for reporting air quality and is based on monitoring at Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations operated according to its prescribed guidelines. The index is calculated and disseminated through an automated system without human intervention.