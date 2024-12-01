Business Standard
Rajasthan Cabinet approves Anti-Conversion bill against forced conversions

According to Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, the bill proposes severe punishments, including imprisonment from 1 to 5 years, to crack down on forced conversions

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the proposed bill will prohibit any person or institution from converting someone's religion through misleading information, fraud, force, or undue influence (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday approved the Anti-Conversion Bill, which aims to curb forced religious conversions.

The bill will now be presented in the state legislature during the upcoming parliamentary session.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, the bill proposes severe punishments, including imprisonment from 1 to 5 years, to crack down on forced conversions.

"People were lured into converting their religion which they did not know. We analysed similar policies from other states as well. We have categorised the punishments accordingly so that forced religious conversions can be stopped," Bairwa said to the reporters.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the proposed bill will prohibit any person or institution from converting someone's religion through misleading information, fraud, force, or undue influence.

 

"Rajasthan government committed to stop illegal religious conversion. In the Cabinet meeting held in the Chief Minister's Office today, it was decided to introduce 'The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill-2024' in the Assembly to stop attempts at conversion by inducement or fraud," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Sharma added, "The proposed bill will prohibit any person or institution from converting a person's religion through misleading information, fraud, force, or undue influence. If a person marries for the purpose of illegal conversion, the family court will have the right to declare such a marriage invalid."

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that the decisions taken in the cabinet will establish new dimensions of development, public welfare and prosperity in the state.

"These decisions will establish new dimensions of development, public welfare and prosperity in the state. The cooperation and dedication of all of us are essential in this determination to make Rajasthan the leading and prosperous state of the country. Come, let us ensure our participation in this campaign of Rising Rajasthan with social harmony and cultural upliftment," he wrote on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

