Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Czech PM arrives in India to attend Gujarat summit, received by CM Patel

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'

Petr Fiala, Czech PM, Bhupendra patel, Gujarat CM

The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success' | Photo: X @Bhupendrapbjp

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
The three-day summit, from January 10 to 12, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Czech premier was received at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'.
The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Finland's envoy to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, confirmed his country's participation in the summit saying that they "want to continue to support and participate" in the event.
"Finland is a traditional country partner already for Vibrant Gujarat. We've been here for many years already, and we see this as one of the key events here in India which we want to continue to support and participate in. I think the key priorities that we have in our work in India, like carbon neutrality, circular economy, energy transition, and education are also some of the key priorities here in Gujarat...This time we have five Finnish companies leading companies in their own fields...We have a good selection of companies who are already very active here in India. And of course, we hope that they can still further their business," the Finnish envoy said.
After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting with the CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 when he was the state's chief minister.
The event, this year, will feature 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the Northeast.
The summit will feature various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

Also Read

Milan Kundera, Czech writer, former dissident, dies in Paris aged 94

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

'Vibrant Gujarat summits helped state get $55 bn FDI in two decades'

CM Patel visits Japan to promote Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

147 MoUs worth over Rs 2 trn signed so far at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Lakshadweep plans tourism expansion amid row over remarks against PM Modi

SC recommends names of judicial officer, two advocates as MP HC judges

India, Israel natural partners in high-tech sector, says envoy Naor Gilon

INS Kabra docks in Colombo, move aimed at boosting maritime cooperation

USISPF joins Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as partner organisation

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, which kicked off in the state capital on Tuesday, a range of products equipped with world-class, state-of-the-art technology are being showcased. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Gujarat Indo-Czech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon