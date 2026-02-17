Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Decision on J-K statehood soon, says Union Minister Arjun Meghwal

Decision on J-K statehood soon, says Union Minister Arjun Meghwal

'You will get it but there is a process for it. I feel you will soon get to hear about a decision in this regard,' Meghwal said

Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Jammu, Article 370

vOn August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (File Photo:

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday said statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored soon, prompting a quick response from Chief Minsiter Omar Abdullah who said that he hoped that the wait is not too long.

After attending a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, Meghwal told reporters that while it was a "very sensitive issue", Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in the LoK Sabha that J-K's statehood would be restored.

"You will get it but there is a process for it. I feel you will soon get to hear about a decision in this regard," he said.

 

Reacting to Meghwal's comment, Abdullah, who was also present at the function, said, "I heard on the sidelines that the (Union) minister said that we will be hearing good news soon.

"It has been one and a half years of wait. We hope we do not have to wait much longer," Abdullah told reporters.

Also Read

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Gangster, 2 Pak nationals escape juvenile home after attacking cops in J-K

Amit Shah, Delhi police, raising day

Delhi Police celebrates 79th Raising Day; Amit Shah attends as chief guest

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first ever Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Digital Food Currency pilot in Gujarat (Photo: X/@AmitShah)

Centre launches digital coupons for PDS in Gujarat on pilot basis

Jammu and Kashmir protest

'Mule account' network in J-K busted; agencies flag potential terror links

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over 'lies', says trade deals protect farmers

The chief minister said no one in Jammu and Kashmir will be satisfied till it is done.

"The process is on, (though) it is taking longer. We were expecting to get it by now but we have not got it yet. We have not given up hope, we are talking to the Centre on it continuously," he added.

Home Minister Shah, while speaking in Lok Sabha on February 13, 2021, said Jammu and Kashmir's Union territory status was temporary and its statehood would be restored.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Chairman Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina Ambani, arrive at the Reliance ADA Group AGM in Mumbai on Sept 30,2015. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Tina Ambani skips ED questioning for second time in money laundering case

ajanta Neog

Assam FM Ajanta Neog presents ₹62,295 crore interim budget for FY27

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Farmers' interests safeguarded in India-US trade deal, reiterates Chouhan

AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

AI can bridge information gap in agriculture: MeitY secretary S Krishnan

iranians, chemical substances, Gujarat, Coast guard, Gujarat ATS

Two Iranians nabbed with over 200 kg chemical substance off Gujarat coast

Topics : Amit Shah Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Politics News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProGaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance