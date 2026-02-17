Gangster, 2 Pak nationals escape juvenile home after attacking cops in J-K

Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from a juvenile home in the border area of Jammu after allegedly attacking and injuring two police personnel on duty on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm at the juvenile home in R S Pura, they said.

"The three inmates - gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistani nationals Mohammad Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar - allegedly attacked the policemen before fleeing the facility," a police official said.

Two policemen identified as SPO Vinay and Head Constable Praveen suffered injuries, the officials said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation.

The injured personnel have been hospitalised, they added.

A purported video of the gangster, said to be associated with the Khauff gang, resorting to a few rounds of firing inside the juvenile home went viral on social media, drawing public concern.

The police are investigating how a locally-made pistol reached the inmate.

Special teams have been constituted and raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the escapees, the officials said.

J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, along with other officers, visited the spot.

Meanwhile, former DGP S P Vaid questioned the police over the incident and said that interestingly, all three inmates were no longer juveniles.

"They should have been shifted out of the juvenile home. The Juvenile Justice Board administers juvenile observation homes," he said in a post on X.

Vaid said the police must seek permission before entering such homes. "One of the inmates procured a locally made katta and all three have escaped, possibly trying to cross the border. I am sure police teams will catch them before they do," the former DGP said.