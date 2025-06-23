Monday, June 23, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Decision to exempt Delhi restaurants from police NOC to improve EoDB: NRAI

Decision to exempt Delhi restaurants from police NOC to improve EoDB: NRAI

The licensing power will now be transferred to local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, or Delhi Cantonment Board

Representative Picture: This decision is expected to bring major relief to thousands of restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to exempt eateries operating in the national capital from the requirement of obtaining a 'no-objection' certificate from police, saying the decision will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve ease of doing business.

As per the order, restaurants in Delhi will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House Licence. The decision also applies to other business activities such as hotels, motels, guest houses, swimming pools, auditoriums, video game parlours, discotheques, and amusement parks.

The licensing power will now be transferred to local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, or Delhi Cantonment Board.

 

"As per the new directive, restaurants operating in Delhi will no longer be required to obtain the Delhi Police Eating House License. This change will reduce administrative hurdles and significantly improve the ease of doing business for the F&B sector in the capital. This will also increase investments by the F&B Sector, which will bring in additional revenue to the Delhi government's exchequer in various forms in the future," the NRAI stated.

This decision is expected to bring major relief to thousands of restaurant owners, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, who have long struggled with the burden of acquiring multiple governmental clearances, it added.

NRAI Delhi Chapter Head Sandeep Anand Goyle said, "This move will encourage entrepreneurship, support job creation, and revive ease of doing business in the F&B space".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

